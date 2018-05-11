Highway 3 near Keremeos still closed

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

It is unknown when Highway 3, about 14 kilometers west of Keremeos will reopen.

An update from DriveBC on the morning of Friday, May 11 stated, ‘no estimated time of opening; assessment in progress.”

The next update is at 12 p.m.

Related: UPDATE: Highway 3 west of Keremeos to remain closed

For most of the week water from the Similkameen River had been overflowing its banks spilling water onto the roadway, which caused it to pool on the other side of the highway.

To make things worse on Wednesday. May 9 a creek started to flow down the mountainside following the highway west to east and adding to the water pooled on the north side.

The highway was closed around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night leaving many people without a way to get home.

Crews worked all day Thursday to build up low spots in the adjacent rail grade where the water in infiltrating.

The highway was slated to reopen Thursday evening but the work that was done did not hold the water off.

Related: Aerial footage shows flooding in Lower Similkameen

The official detour is to travel 5a, at Princeton, to Apsen Grove, which is about half an hour from Merritt, across 97C to Peachland, south along 97 through Summerland, Penticton and Kaleden to finally get on the 3A to Keremeos.

Secondary roads including Nickel Plate and the Princeton-Summerland Road are not passable at this time. Nickel Plate Road which goes up the mountain and come out at Apex suffered at least one mudslide Wednesday and several washouts.

B.C. dog on mend after devouring cocaine found on walk
Most B.C. residents didn't feel their city was prepared for wildfire season: report

