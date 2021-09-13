Hiker rescued from Gold Creek Lookout

Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Talon Helicopters were called in to assist. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue video/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue attended to an injured hiker on Saturday.

On Sept. 11, in the afternoon hours, the search and rescue crew got called out to rescue an injured hiker in Golden Ears Park.

The hiker sustained a knee injury at the Gold Creek Lookout on West Canyon Trail after twisting it on a steep section of trail, said Rick Laing of the search and rescue.

“The lady stepped down or made a bit of a jump to the next step and that’s how she got hurt. This was just something that could happen in a parking lot, but because it happened in the backcountry, it makes it serious,” said Laing.

A ground rescue team hiked in to the subject’s location to provide first-aid and assess the situation. It was then determined that a helicopter long line rescue was the safest way to evacuate the hiker due to the steep terrain.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Talon Helicopters were called in to assist and a joint rescue team long lined the injured hiker back to West Canyon Command where they were transferred to BC Emergency Health Services, and taken to hospital.

“Those going in to the backcountry, need to realize when they are out there, they need to be prepared for changes in weather, have their 10 essentials with them, hike with a buddy because it is possible if something happens, it would take time for rescue to get to them or they might not even get cellphone reception to call for rescue,” he said.

