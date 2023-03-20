RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating

No injuries reported as a result of the incident, police still on scene

Clearwater RCMP remain on the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting at a residence in the Davey Road area Monday, March 20.

Detachment commander Sgt. Grant Simpson said no one was injured in the shooting, however, several shots were fired and hit the home.

The shooting occurred at about 4:16 a.m., and people were home at the time, confirmed police.

Simpson is asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have dashcam or surveillance video from the area, to please contact the Clearwater detachment at (250)674-2237.

Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public, as the shooting appears to be targetted.

As far as any suspects being identified, Simpson is remaining tight-lipped about that at this time.

Read More: Clearwater weekly police report recounts how driver loses cool after traffic stop

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Putin welcomes China’s Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine war
Next story
B.C. families to see last topped up benefit payment before permanent increase in July

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Pride undefeated in Washington tourney

Brishen will play The ACT in Maple Ridge this Friday. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Cabaret-style performance at The ACT in Maple Ridge on Friday

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market is preparing for a new year, and is inviting vendor applications. (The News files)
Preparing for a new year of farmers markets in Pitt Meadows

Members of the Revera Sunwood retirement home in Maple Ridge adorned St. Patrick’s Day outfits and stood outside with signs getting passing commuters to honk in celebration of the holiday. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Honking for the holidays: Maple Ridge seniors host walker parade on St. Patrick’s Day