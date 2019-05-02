Got some questions about TransLink in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows? Step into TransLink’s engagement bus, Saturday, May 4, at Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Contributed)

Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

People invited to step in and learn about transit

While people will be attending the Ridge Meadows Home Show to learn the latest about renos, part of the show will focus on another aspect of day-to-day life – transportation.

TransLink will be at the show on Saturday, May 4, and they’re arriving in a big way. TransLink is bringing its TravelSmart team to the show, along with its community engagement vehicle – a big blue bus – to get people’s attention. The bus has the slogan “We want you on board” plastered across it in order to entice the public to step in and ask questions and give their feedback about transit and transportation.

A team will be there to answer questions about various projects and to answer any trip-planning questions. There will also be a bike rack demo.

“Make sure you go inside the bus. Pretty neat in there,” TransLink says.

Inside the bus, there is a video screen where people can learn more about what TransLink does, as well as brochures, bus cut-outs and transit maps.

There’s also a white board where people are encouraged to write/draw their ideas about transit.

TransLink is currently working on a new Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Area Transport Plan and has done two rounds of public consultation, getting feedback on desired routes, buses and frequencies, as well as roads and walking and cycling routes.

Some of the feedback from the first round of consultation included more frequent bus routes, along with weekend service for the West Coast Express, community shuttle buses and the 791.

People also want better intersection crossings for pedestrians, better lighting and smoother sidewalks and want some mid-block crosswalks.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin to step back from 15 countries, swear off fixed-price bids in mining
Next story
‘Riley Howell is a hero’: North Carolina student who attacked gunman lauded

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows will look at creating a cemetery

Place of remembrance and burial site have strong community support - Simpson

Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

People invited to step in and learn about transit

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

SRT to rock Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bands from the SRT School of Rock will be performing Saturday evening

Brush fire near school board office in Maple Ridge

Firefighters quickly control the Wednesday evening blaze

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyne, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

BC SPCA: Don’t drive with pets in the back of your truck

Society says the safest way to transport your furry friends is in a secured crate

April another lethargic month for Metro Vancouver home sales: Real estate board

Residential home sales last month were 43.1 per cent below the 10-year April sales average

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

IIO say police shot man, woman at March 29 Surrey standoff

The Independent Investigation Office continues its investigation

B.C. to run another test of national emergency alert system

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Most Read