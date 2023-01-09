Surrey

Homicide investigators called after 3 people found dead in B.C. home

Surrey RCMP say three believed to be members of same family

Homicide investigators have been called after three people were found dead in a Surrey home Monday (Jan. 9).

Surrey RCMP say officers attended a home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood shortly after noon. Police say they found three deceased persons inside the home located in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue. They are believed to be part of the same family.

No one else was located at the property, police say.

Black Press Media is en route to the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. Police say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge City Hall driving new resident crazy over driveway
Next story
B.C. senior tracks his shrinking environmental impact for over a decade

Just Posted

Nancy and Mike Murray working on a Salvation Army kettle. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows kettle campaign raised $97,000 for Salvation Army

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction office has been heavily damaged. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge welfare office heavily damaged after weekend incident

Captain Jordan Kujala has five points in the past two games. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames perfect in 2023

Thor Diakow from TransLink reports that the West Coast Express has the capacity for more than 6,000 people a day, yet continues to only see an average of 4,400 daily riders. (Thor Diakow/Special to The News)
The West Coast Express not on track for ridership recovery due to rise in remote workers