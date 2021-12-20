The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of an individual after a stabbing near Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of an individual after a stabbing near Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

1 person arrested in fatal Metrotown stabbing; IHIT says public not at risk

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is being asked to contact IHIT

One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Metrotown Mall area of Burnaby on Sunday (Dec. 19).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Monday morning that a person was taken into custody after police searched the Metrotown area.

Investigators said that the victim and suspect were known to each other and there is no further risk to the public. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Police were called for reports of a stabbing at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital where they later died.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area – 4800 Kingsway – between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday and either saw something suspicious or has dash cam or surveillance footage of the area to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s who was running around the Metrotown area at that time.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideRCMP

Previous story
Glass collection from depots resumes today in Maple Ridge
Next story
Pipeline opposition group reoccupy northwest B.C. worksite a month after police action

Just Posted

Glass recycling was suspended on Nov. 22. after the floods in B.C. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Glass collection from depots resumes today in Maple Ridge

A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast for the Lower Mainland. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Environment Canada: Mix of snow, rain coming to Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley this week

Culvert repairs at Mine Creek on Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, damaged by record mid-November, rainfall, Dec. 12, 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers ideas to add flavour to polenta