1 person arrested in fatal Metrotown stabbing; IHIT says public not at risk

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious is being asked to contact IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing the death of an individual after a stabbing near Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)

One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in the Metrotown Mall area of Burnaby on Sunday (Dec. 19).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said on Monday morning that a person was taken into custody after police searched the Metrotown area.

Investigators said that the victim and suspect were known to each other and there is no further risk to the public. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Police were called for reports of a stabbing at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital where they later died.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the Metrotown area – 4800 Kingsway – between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday and either saw something suspicious or has dash cam or surveillance footage of the area to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s who was running around the Metrotown area at that time.

