UPDATE: Man dead, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge

A man in his 20s is dead and an “adult” woman injured after a stabbing in Maple Ridge late Wednesday.

On Oct. 28, at approximately 11 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a call of a family dispute occurring in the 22800-block of Nelson Court.

“Upon arrival, frontline officers located a female suffering from significant injuries and a man who, tragically, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said a press release from the police on Thursday morning.

“The woman was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. One man [in his 20s] was arrested on scene and remains in police custody.”

The homicide investigation team has been deployed to the Silver Valley neighbourhood in Maple Ridge. The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s General Investigation Services is working with IHIT as the investigation continues.

“The big question on everyone’s mind and certainly on our minds is, ‘Why?’…our investigators are in Maple Ridge working with the serious crimes officers there and we’re hoping to get to the bottom of what happened in that home last night,” said Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT.

“All three [individuals] are members of the same immediate family, they all lived in that home in Maple Ridge,” he added.

Officers were going door to door, speaking to neighbours. People living in the area said it is a quiet neighbourhood.

The cul de sac has been blocked to public access with police tape, and a trash can in a park area adjacent to the cul de sac was also wrapped in police tape.

“We have an understanding of what happened and we’re working hard towards charges… we don’t feel the need to release any further information with respect to the identities of those involved,” Jang said.

Investigators said the family was not known to police and this is an isolated incident; there is no further threat to the public.

#IHIT has been deployed to a home on Nelson Court in #MapleRidgeBC . Details to follow. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) October 29, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITmaple ridge