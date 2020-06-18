A Surrey RCMP officer blocks traffic along 168 Street at 28 Avenue Thursday (June 18) morning, while police continue their investigation into a woman’s death. The South Surrey thoroughfare remains closed to traffic, with northbound motorists diverted at 26 Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Homicide team takes over South Surrey death investigation

Police say woman in her 30s was brought to hospital June 17 with serious injuries

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over investigation into the death this week of a woman in her 30s.

Surrey RCMP announced the development Thursday (June 18) afternoon, in connection with the June 17 death of a woman who had been brought to Peace Arch Hospital with what were described as significant injuries.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police investigating 'suspicious' death woman dropped off at hospital

Police were contacted by the hospital at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 17), and have been in the 2700-block of 168 Street since that morning, with the road blocked to traffic between 26 and 28 Avenues for the duration of the investigation.

Police said Wednesday that the cause of the woman’s injuries was unknown, and that her death was being treated as suspicious and that investigators with Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit were working to trace her movements prior to the time she sustained the injuries.

There is no evidence of an ongoing public-safety risk related to the incident, a news release notes.

No further information was shared.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


