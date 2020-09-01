Laid off hotel workers demonstrate outside the office of Tourism Minister Lisa Beare in Maple Ridge on Aug. 27, 2020. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Hotel workers ending hunger strike outside Beare’s office

Labour minister’s statement brings close to Maple Ridge demonstration

Hotel workers on a hunger strike outside the constituency office of Tourism Minister Lisa Beare will end their demonstration effective Wednesday.

Stephanie Fung, spokesperson for Unite Here Local 40, said the union decided to end its hunger strike after 22 days, following a statement from Labour Minister Harry Bains on Monday. They began the hunger strike in Victoria, and brought it to Beare’s Maple Ridge office last week.

READ ALSO: Hotel workers bring demonstration to tourism minister’s office in Maple Ridge

The union was pushing for a commitment from the government to protect 50,000 hotel jobs, as some businesses are firing long-term staff, they said.

Labour lawyer Sandra Banister reviewed of layoff and recall rights in B.C.’s unionized hotel sector at Bains’ request. Her report noted thousands of workers have been out of work for the last six months and do not know when they will be able to return.

“It is Unite Here’s campaign that has brought attention to the severity and urgency of this issue,” said Bains, adding he has met with some workers and appreciates their concerns.

“I remain committed to supporting hotel workers by getting them back to work or into alternative employment as soon as possible. I will be doing this through several ways,” he said.

“I will be asking my colleague ministers to ensure that any government economic recovery package, particularly for the tourism and hotel industry, contains a pledge for employers to offer a right of first refusal to existing employees when work resumes.

“I also will be advocating that access to jobs in the public sector is provided to workers impacted by tourism closures, in positions where their skills are transferable.”

He added the government will not get involved in collective bargaining situations.

“I am hopeful all parties involved can come to mutual resolution at the bargaining table, and I urge both sides to get together as soon as possible to work out a voluntary resolution to this important issue.”

Fung said the union will offer a full response to the minister’s statement.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies
Next story
Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Just Posted

Hotel workers ending hunger strike outside Beare’s office

Labour minister’s statement brings close to Maple Ridge demonstration

Search for missing hiker called off

Ridge Meadows team assisted search for hiker lost in Coquitlam

Canadian international rugby star Du Toit joins TWU coaching staff

Will continue pro career with the Toronto Arrows

ALONG THE FRASER: Neglected Alouette Lake sockeye could return in the thousands

VIDEO: Environmental columnist Jack Emberly argues again for a fish ladder on the Alouette

LETTER: Why don’t students and teacher require testing before entering school?

Letter writer feels Dr. Bonnie Henry is enforcing more restrictions on measles than COVID

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

DFO will not be authorizing a ‘test fishery’ for Fraser River chinook salmon

Fishing groups were hoping to test out selective bar-fishing method on the main stem of the river

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Most Read