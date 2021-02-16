House fire in Maple Ridge early Sunday morning

Family got out safely, damage to home extensive

Monday morning a house was boarded up, and some damage can be seen along the roof line. Damage inside is extensive. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

There was an early morning house fire on Sunday in Maple Ridge.

The family was at home when fire broke out at approximately 4 a.m., at the house near the corner of 117th Avenue and Morris Street. Fire Chief Howard Exner said everyone made it out of the house safely, but the damage to the residence is believed to be extensive.

There were eight trucks and 41 firefighters at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Exner.

Monday morning the house was boarded up, and melted and scorched siding was visible in the upper portion of the house.

More details as they become available.

