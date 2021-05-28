House fire in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Firefighters called to blaze at home on 240th Street

Fire damage appeared to be extensive at the residence on 240th Street. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Maple Ridge firefighters have been called to a residential structure fire on Friday afternoon.

The call came in about a fire on 114A Avenue and 240th Street at approximately 2:20 p.m., and firefighters arrived to find heavy, black smoke and fire coming from a two-storey house.

All occupants are out of the house, according to tenants.

Damage to the house appears to be extensive, and a station wagon in front of the house was also on fire. A witness said someone was cleaning a gas stove when the fire broke out.

Emergency responders have blocked 240th Street from 116th to 114th Avenues. RCMP, ambulance and Maple Ridge Fire Rescue are all on scene.

More details as they become available.

House firemaple ridge