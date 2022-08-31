Vancouver Police stopped a driver after he veered into oncoming traffic. Inside the vehicle they found multiple cell phones and an open laptop. (VPD Traffic Services/Twitter)

Vancouver Police stopped a driver after he veered into oncoming traffic. Inside the vehicle they found multiple cell phones and an open laptop. (VPD Traffic Services/Twitter)

‘How many can you count?’: B.C. driver pulled over with multiple cell phones and a laptop

Vancouver Police issued the man three $368 tickets for using the devices while driving

Police say a Vancouver driver veered into oncoming traffic on Tuesday (Aug. 31) with multiple electronics in the vehicle.

“This driver drove around the road closed sign, into oncoming traffic and passed the police vehicle with their emergency lights on,” the Vancouver Police Department’s Traffic Section said in a social media post.

The post included a photo showing three cell phones in the centre console and an open laptop on the passenger seat.

“Do you think any of their electronic devices played a role in their distraction?”

Police gave the driver three $368 tickets for use of an electronic device. They did not impound the vehicle as the offences do not allow for the impoundment of the vehicle.

Every ticket for distracted driving also adds four driver penalty points to your driving record. If an individual has four or more points at the end of a 12-month period, they pay a driver penalty point (DPP) premium.

Drivers may also have to pay a driver risk premium if they get more than one distracted driving ticket in a three-year period.

READ MORE: ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving

