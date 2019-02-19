How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

As heaps of snow still line the streets in the Lower Mainland, Black Press Media took a look at which municipalities budget the most – and least – per capita to handle the snow.

The District of Squamish budgets the most, at roughly $23 per person. The area has received 17 centimetres of snow as of Feb. 19, according to Environment Canada.

Next is the City of Chilliwack, where it has also snowed 17 cm so far this month, with $17.90 in per-person spending.

The City of Delta is at the other end of the spectrum, budgeting $3.32 per person in the community of roughly 102,000 people.

Environment Canada has issued four separate snowfall warnings this month across B.C.’s South Coast, including one on Tuesday that calls for five to 10 centimetres.

Snow budget per capita

Here’s a breakdown of the 2018 budgets for nine communities, based on how many requests for information were returned.

Vancouver: $3.8 million

(With access to a contingency fund of $8 million)

Population: 631,486

= $6.02 per person

Surrey: $3.7 million

Population: 517,885

= $7.14 per person

Abbotsford: $1.026 million

Population: 141,397

= $7.25 per person

Maple Ridge: $473,000

(With $850,000 in a reserve fund)

Population: 82,256

= $5.75 per person

Pitt Meadows: $108,000

Population: 18,573

= $5.81 per person

Langley City: $156,920

Population: 25,888

= $6.06 per person

Langley Township: $1.3 million

Population: 117,285

= $11.08 per person

Chilliwack: $1.5 million

Population: 83,790

= $17.90 per person

Delta: $339,500

Population: 102,240

= $3.32 per person

Squamish: $436,810

Population: 19,512

= $22.39 per person

