How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

As heaps of snow still line the streets in the Lower Mainland, Black Press Media took a look at which municipalities budget the most – and least – per capita to handle the snow.

The District of Squamish budgets the most, at roughly $23 per person. The area has received 17 centimetres of snow as of Feb. 19, according to Environment Canada.

Next is the City of Chilliwack, where it has also snowed 17 cm so far this month, with $17.90 in per-person spending.

The City of Delta is at the other end of the spectrum, budgeting $3.32 per person in the community of roughly 102,000 people.

Environment Canada has issued four separate snowfall warnings this month across B.C.’s South Coast, including one on Tuesday that calls for five to 10 centimetres.

Snow budget per capita

Here’s a breakdown of the 2018 budgets for nine communities, based on how many requests for information were returned.

Vancouver: $3.8 million

(With access to a contingency fund of $8 million)

Population: 631,486

= $6.02 per person

Surrey: $3.7 million

Population: 517,885

= $7.14 per person

Abbotsford: $1.026 million

Population: 141,397

= $7.25 per person

Maple Ridge: $473,000

(With $850,000 in a reserve fund)

Population: 82,256

= $5.75 per person

Pitt Meadows: $108,000

Population: 18,573

= $5.81 per person

Langley City: $156,920

Population: 25,888

= $6.06 per person

Langley Township: $1.3 million

Population: 117,285

= $11.08 per person

Chilliwack: $1.5 million

Population: 83,790

= $17.90 per person

Delta: $339,500

Population: 102,240

= $3.32 per person

Squamish: $436,810

Population: 19,512

= $22.39 per person

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Super snow moon set to rise across B.C.
Next story
B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

Just Posted

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Most Read