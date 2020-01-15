Human remains found in California park ID’d as Canadian man

Officials said in December that there was no initial signs of foul play

Skeletal remains found last month in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park were identified as a 51-year-old Canadian man, officials said.

The bones were spotted during an analysis of photos taken in a remote section of the park last summer. The National Park Service was alerted, and rangers hiked to the area, which is rocky and away from trails, on Dec. 20. There they found human remains and personal belongings, but no ID.

The remains were identified this week by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office as Paul Miller of Ontario, Canada, the park service said on Twitter.

Miller was last seen leaving his hotel room on July 13, 2018 to hike Fortynine Palms Oasis, according to park service. Authorities and volunteers searched for Miller months.

Officials said in December that there was no initial signs of foul play.

The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recycling pickup cancelled today in Ridge
Next story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

Just Posted

Glitz drive needs grad attire for SD42 students

Dress drives on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

TransLink and transportation ministry issue weather advisories

Pets: ‘Animals feel emotions, too’

‘I have seen animals forgive, and love, and even hate.’

Recycling pickup cancelled today in Ridge

People asked to put out bags next week

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Most Read