Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard sparks homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

Homicide investigators are in Burnaby after a grim discovery of human remains at a tow yard on Wednesday morning (July 30).

The human remains were found inside a vehicle in the 5000-block of Thorne Avenue, police confirmed in a news release.

Based on the investigation thus far, RCMP said investigators do not consider the incident to be a random act and that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4447 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

