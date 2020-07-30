Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard sparks homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

Homicide investigators are in Burnaby after a grim discovery of human remains at a tow yard on Wednesday morning (July 30).

The human remains were found inside a vehicle in the 5000-block of Thorne Avenue, police confirmed in a news release.

Based on the investigation thus far, RCMP said investigators do not consider the incident to be a random act and that there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4447 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club
Next story
Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

Just Posted

Sunny in Ridge Meadows Thursday, risk of thunderstorm Friday

Temperatures will reach a high of 31 C Thursday

LETTER: Shame on Maple Ridge for having antiquated pit toilets in public park

A local woman was shocked, given the global pandemic, at how unsanitary the facilities seem

Family of Pitt Meadows donor meets recipient after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day cancelled this year

ARMS asking for help to clean up the Alouette

Pitt Meadows parks signs to include First Nations language

Signs installed at Spirit Square and Waterfront Commons Park will have Katzie FN place names

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Langley Mounties, ERT, find 7-year-old at centre of alleged abuction

The boy is safe and has been returned to his father, police say

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Human remains found in vehicle at Burnaby tow yard sparks homicide probe

RCMP don’t consider this to be a random act

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

Most Read