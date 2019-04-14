VIDEO: Hundreds attend second Rally for Ridge protest in Maple Ridge

Volunteers sign up to help with NDP MLA recall campaign

The second Rally for Ridge on Sunday attracted just as many if not more than the 400 people that turned out for the first one. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A lineup quickly formed signing up volunteers for a recall campaign of both local NDP MLA’s following the second Rally for Ridge in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters turned out for the rally to object to the provincial government’s plan to put supportive housing on Burnett Street.

B.C. Housing recently announced construction of 51 temporary supportive housing units, with support services, intended for residents of Anita Place, with construction starting in a few weeks, at 11749 Burnett St.

The first rally took place on Mar. 30.

The rally started with the singing of O’Canada before speakers took to the stage to denounce low barrier housing, with participants chanting “our city our choice” at different points during the rally.

Ed Lineham, who lives at Royal Crescent Gardens, and whose apartment overlooks the front entrance and parking lot of the Royal Crescent Modular Housing, talked about what he sees and hears outside the facility on a daily basis, the amount of emergency vehicles that he says are constantly attending the shelter and the impact on the surrounding properties.

“We constantly see residents smoking and often injecting drugs. We’ve also seen drug dealing take place in the parking lot of the building. We also regularly residents out there who are obviously very high and acting out with exaggerated movements and being very loud and yelling, to nobody,” he said.

“Don’t you think they should control what happens on that property,” he asked the crowd.

Just before making a call to the Premier John Horgan’s office Jamie Seip, event host, told the crowd that they are not going to wait two years.

“We are going to start the volunteer list for a recall today,” he said.

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare said that she wasn’t surprised about the announcement of the recall campaign but said at the Maple Ridge Earth Day event on Saturday both herself and Maple Ridge Mission MLA Bob D’Eith had countless supporters come up and thank them.

In response to concerns brought up by Lineham, Beare said that facilities like the Royal Crescent modular homes have a good neighbours agreement and association where matters can be addressed.

“We would encourage continued dialogue with the facility and with the actual good neighbours group to ensure that the needs of the community are being met,” she said.

“That’s absolutely their democratic right,” said Lisa Beare of the recall campaign.

“Obviously there are some people who just don’t agree with supportive housing being placed in the community but there are a large, large number of citizens who have contacted us who do support us,” she said.

Beare would like to see the conversation to start moving towards the permanent use of the Burnett Street site, that is going to be low income seniors housing.

“So it would be really nice to actually start having the conversation with Mayor and city about a permanent location for supportive housing so we can get on with building the low income seniors at Burnett,” said Beare.

The Alliance Against Displacement held a Homes Not Hate rally by Anita Place Tent City to coincide with Rally for Ridge.

Ivan Drury, with the Alliance, said the gathering is intended to offer a different perspective to the positions offered at the Rally for Ridge and will stay at tent city so as not to cause an altercation between the groups.



People wait in line to sign up to volunteer on a recall campaign against local NDP MLA’s Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith on Sunday at Rally for Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)