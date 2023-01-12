Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Hundreds of jobs affected as Canfor announces pulp line closure at B.C. mill

Vancouver-based company blames a lack of fibre for its pulp operations

An estimated 300 jobs in British Columbia will likely be gone by the end of the year as Canfor Pulp Products closes the pulp line at its Prince George pulp and paper mill.

The Vancouver-based company made the announcement about the permanent closure Wednesday, blaming a lack of fibre for its pulp operations.

The Canfor statement says the specialty paper facility at the mill will stay open.

Canfor Pulp president and CEO Kevin Edgson says the company will begin an “orderly wind down process” over the next few months and expects to close the pulp line by the first quarter of 2023.

He says Canfor will be working to support affected employees through the transition.

The shut down will result in a reduction of 280,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp annually.

Canfor says the decision to close the pulp line at the Prince George mill came after an “extensive analysis” of its operations and the long-term supply of fibre in the area.

“In recent years, several sawmills have permanently closed in the Prince George region due to reductions in the allowable annual cut and challenges accessing cost-competitive fibre,” Edgson says in the statement.

Canfor needs to “rightsize” its operating platform, he says, and the statement says the company regrets the effect the closure will have on its employees, their families and the businesses that support it and the local community.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFP, TSX:CFX)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: 13 severely emaciated Cane Corso dogs seized from breeder in Clearwater

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestryJobsnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heavy rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland and beyond Thursday
Next story
Why do oceans matter for climate change?

Just Posted

Maria Kovacs has filed a human rights complaint against the City of Maple Ridge over new roundabouts and bike lanes that lack the proper accessibility features for visually impaired individuals. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Blind woman takes City of Maple Ridge to B.C. Humans Rights Tribunal

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)
Heavy rainfall warning for the Lower Mainland and beyond Thursday

Jessika Magalhaes, representative for Ryan Jewellers, reads the name of a winner from the back of a receipt. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Winners of Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish draw announced

Curtis Baldwin was one of three Pitt Meadows golfers recognized in the 2022 list of Top 100 PGA of BC golf professionals. (PGA of BC/Special to The News)
3 Pitt Meadows golfers make top 100 PGA of BC golf professionals list