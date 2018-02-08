Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

There’s a lot of snow at Rogers Pass on Hwy. 1. (Twitter/LaoneHuman)

A high avalanche danger has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway near the B.C./Alberta border.

The closures came into effect following a winter storm that blew through the region.

DriveBC is reporting that Hwy. 1 will remain closed between Golden and the Alberta border until at least noon Friday. An update is expected Friday morning.

Hwy. 1 is also closed between Revelstoke and Golden as crews clear the road of avalanche deposits in Glacier National Park. That section of the highway is expected to open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There goes the army towing the canon for shooting down avalanches, and it's starting to snow harder again 😁❄❄❄ pic.twitter.com/9bsp31h1FT — One Human (@LaoneHuman) February 8, 2018

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.