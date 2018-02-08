There’s a lot of snow at Rogers Pass on Hwy. 1. (Twitter/LaoneHuman)

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

A high avalanche danger has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway near the B.C./Alberta border.

The closures came into effect following a winter storm that blew through the region.

DriveBC is reporting that Hwy. 1 will remain closed between Golden and the Alberta border until at least noon Friday. An update is expected Friday morning.

Hwy. 1 is also closed between Revelstoke and Golden as crews clear the road of avalanche deposits in Glacier National Park. That section of the highway is expected to open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Northbound lanes open after Delta crane fire on Highway 91
Next story
UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Just Posted

Recruiters say 20 more doctors needed in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Patients facing long waits at walk-in clinics, can’t get family doctor

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Letter: ‘Maple Ridge is a growing community’

Money needs for infrastructure to support growth.

Pitt Meadows airport recruits aviation hall-of-famer

Former Snowbird team leader takes over as manager

Two women arrested in Maple Ridge after 911 call

Reported to be entering private residential driveways and checking door handles of parked vehicles.

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Fraser Health responds to questions about needle distribution and collection in Chilliwack

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

UPDATE: Northbound lanes open after Delta crane fire on Highway 91

Highway 91 will be closed between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

Light rail should follow highway widening, Abbotsford mayor says

Braun says Highway 1 must be widened ‘yesterday’

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Most Read