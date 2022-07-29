IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

IHIT investigating woman killed in Abbotsford assault

Abbotsford Police have suspect in custody after responding to assault in progress

A 45-year-old woman died in Abbotsford Thursday, at an address where police had been called for an assault in progress.

Abbotsford Police said the assault took place at a home in the 2900 block of Eastview Street, at 4:44 p.m.

The woman died at the scene.

They said a 48-year-old man has been arrested, and that he was known to the woman. They added that they believe the public is not at risk.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has passed this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

READ MORE: Chilliwack teacher suspended after ‘crossing personal boundaries’ with students

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Breaking Newscrimedomestic violence

 

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Shane MacKichan/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

Just Posted

Over the course of the last four years, Maple Ridge’s Kate Smirfitt has fundraised for, made, and delivered about 150 activity bags for kids stuck in hospital. The latest contribution was 68 bags. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)
Teenager keeps giving to children in hospital

Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beating the heat

Forrest Smith, director of engineering with the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
City approves $1.5 M to replace culvert in Maple Ridge

Troy Edwards, 17, was at the Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event with his mother Deanna Edwards, and his sister Kendyl, 10. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Hundreds check out career and education opportunities in Maple Ridge