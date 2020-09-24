IIO recommends no charges in Maple Ridge police shooting

Kyaw Din was killed by the RCMP during a mental health incident in August 2019

Yin Yin Din, sister of Kyaw Din who was shot by police, speaks at a rally in Maple Ridge in October. (The News files)

The Independent Investigations Office is not recommending criminal charges against the Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who shot and killed a mental health patient in his Maple Ridge home last summer.

The IIO released its report on the shooting today (Sept. 24). and it says Kyaw Din, 54, was violent toward police officers during the Aug. 11, 2019 incident, justifying the use of force.

The report refers to din as Affected Person, or “AP.”

“AP would not come out of his bedroom, and there were concerns that he might respond violently when officers entered,” said the report. “After the bedroom door was opened, AP threw an object in the officer’s direction. A conducted energy weapon was deployed but was not effective. AP then charged at officers with a knife in his hand, and was fatally shot by the subject officer.”

The 23-page report goes on to identify a 2.5 kg barbell weight as the object Din had thrown at officers. It struck a hallway wall, leaving dents in the drywall, said the report. It also identified a paring knife with a three-inch blade.

“There were blood droplets on the blade and handle consistent with blood droplets on the floor around the knife, strongly suggesting that the knife was involved in or at least present at the time of the incident, and was not placed there afterwards,” said the report.

Neil Chantler, a lawyer representing Din’s family, said the family has been devastated by the IIO report.

“It’s a tragic decision by the IIO not to refer this matter to Crown Counsel,” said Chantler. “This will be a very painful day for the family.”

The family felt their best hope for justice was for all the evidence to be considered through a criminal trial, he said.

Chantler said elements of the report are “incredibly concerning,” including “the wholesale acceptance of the police evidence over the family’s.”

The key element of the case is the decision of police to go into the bedroom, instead of waiting for the arrival of Din’s brothers, who were en route, said Chantler.

He said police made that decision “in the face of his sister pleading for them to wait,” and that decision is “accepted as reasonable by the IIO.”

“There was no urgency to the situation,” said Chantler.

Din had been apprehended under the Mental Health Act on 11 previous occasions. The report said he had always been “happy to go to hospital with police.”

The report said Din had not recognized his sister that morning, and had threatened her, according to a police witness. The officer also said Din seemed aggressive, upset and angry in tone. Din was Burmese, and did not speak English. His sister, Yin Yin Din, told police that Din believed he was being attacked by lasers and radiation. He was diagnosed as schizophrenic, and had not been taking medication.

A paramedic described Din as having been angry or scared before police entered his room.

Police witnesses said they had been told Din was suicidal, and were concerned he might harm himself, and decided to enter the room.

The report said officers saw Din was in “bladed” stance (partly turned away) in his room, and had something in his hand. They closed the door, and the officer who shot Din was ordered to take on the role of “lethal overwatch.” That deployment is mandated by RCMP policy as precautionary protection for a Taser operator, in case his energy weapon is ineffective, the report noted. That officer’s responsibility is to use lethal force if necessary.

The space was too confined for officers to use pepper spray.

Both paramedics on scene told the IIO that police officers struggled to open the bedroom door, with Din resisting them. They heard the Taser being used, and then seconds later, heard three gunshots. One paramedic said the time lapse was 5-8 seconds, and one estimated 10 seconds.

Both paramedics said there was no possibility of resuscitation, as Din’s blood loss at the scene was “not survivable.”

The report addresses the police decision to enter the bedroom, saying he “clearly needed mental wellness help, and it was their responsibility to try to get it for him.” It noted it is not uncommon for people to be uncooperative in such situations.

Of their decision not to wait for the arrival of other family members, the report says “The presence of other family members might have helped, had no effect, or worsened the situation. While waiting there was the unknown risk of what AP might do while left alone in the room.”

The report notes the officer who shot Din is not compelled to submit notes, reports or data, and in this case the officer did not provide any evidence to the IIO.

Chantler said the family is now asking the BC Coroners Service for a coroner’s inquest into the shooting. The position so far has been that the Coroners Service would wait for the IIO report.

Chantler said a civil claim for wrongful death could be filed up to two years following the shooting.

IIO chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald said the report was delayed by investigators having been slowed by new COVID-19 protocols.



