IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Chelsa Meadus

Chelsa Meadus

RUNNING WITH MAPLE RIDGE FIRST

Business owner, age not given

Albion resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 27 years

I am a long-time Maple Ridge resident, a business owner and a passionate public servant.

I have held many leadership positions in the public, private, and non-profit sectors in Maple Ridge.

I chair the human resources committee and serve on the strategic transportation committee, municipal advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness, the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council, Youth Planning Table, and Metro Vancouver’s Indigenous relations committee.

I am passionate about citizen engagement, public safety, and community development.

As a business owner, I recognize the need for sustainable economic development. As a community worker, I understand the need for engagement. As a volunteer, I appreciate the need for community.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mapleridgefirst

Twitter: @mapleridgefirst

Website: www.mapleridgefirst.com

Phone: 604-788-7379

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: ? Yes, I’ve been a City Councillor since 2018.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

Yes, Maple Ridge First understands the problems of our street-entrenched mental health and addictions population, and we have begun to implement solutions.

Within the first year of being elected, Maple Ridge First closed the illegal camp and created a community social safety program (CSSI), with safety officers to provide business support, citizen support, and to help those in need.

We worked with social service providers and community partners under this “made-in-Maple Ridge” approach.

This program is now being copied by 15 other municipalities in B.C.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

Don’t know.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

Don’t know.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Don’t know.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

Yes.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

