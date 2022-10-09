IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Bhupinder Johar

Bhupinder Johar

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Veterinarian, age 55

Albion resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 20 years

I’ve lived here for 20 years, raised three kids, and built a caring business as a veterinarian, providing employment and contributing commercial taxes. I support the local SPCA, Katie’s Place, and the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society.

I’ve built my reputation being honest and accessible, exactly what I would do if elected. I will work honestly and reliably in the best interests of the people of Maple Ridge.

For decades, the population has increased, taxes go up, but infrastructure hasn’t kept pace. We are too dependent on making residents pay taxes when what we need is a more robust commercial tax base. We need effective traffic corridors, local business development east of 240th, enhanced bus service, less red tape and more business incentives, and another indoor pool for kids.

I will work with you to improve what is great about Maple Ridge, for our families, neighbors and businesses.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BhupinderJohar

Website: www.bhupinderjohar.ca

Phone: 604-616-5755

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. Homelessness is a problem as these folks have limited options to stay safe, warm and fed. Council must cooperate with others to find meaningful solutions here in Maple Ridge.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

No. I’ve listened to clients and neighbors who fear aggressive daylight robberies and violence, gang violence, and opportunistic crime like stealing catalytic converters from cars parked in driveways. RCMP are excellent at their work and Council needs to ensure adequate resources enhance their ability to fight both personal and property crime. More can be done if we work together.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

No. There are other creative and sound ways to finance investment in community resources without always turning to interest-bearing loans. With my own business, I’ve found affordable and cost-effective ways for clients of all income levels to access services. If elected, I’d investigate beneficial partnerships, funding equations and other opportunities to provide access to a new pool without the burden of increased residential taxes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No. Any development must respect the land, our waterways, and the Katzie, our First Nation residents.

Development must include substantial and meaningful consultation prior to any decisions being made.

It is imperative we ask for views, and then listen and consider those views before we act.

Development must not unnecessarily increase traffic movement or negatively impact neighbourhoods or neighbours.

There is a way for respectful and wise development to proceed; this is not currently being done by the present council and mayor.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes. As a small business owner, I know the value of both community support and City Hall support, and the current council does little to welcome new businesses. I’d rely on my personal experience as a business owner to make Maple Ridge more attractive to small and local businesses. I’d support careful development that includes multiple opportunities for anchor stores and small businesses, like the development along 240. I’d work with community resources to encourage and grow the Shop Local efforts provided by wonderful organizations like the Business Improvement Association, the local Chamber of Commerce and Shop Local BC initiatives.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

No. Again, I support additional recreational facilities like an arena and a pool. Both are needed for many reasons including providing a safe activity for children and youth outside of school. Sport is an excellent foundation for building good community citizens. Recreation is vital to the strengthening and development of families, and a cornerstone to learning about teamwork, cooperation, and respecting opponents. We need to continue to develop these qualities in our children and in ourselves. I support this but I do not support automatically turning to debt in order to make new facilities happen. Loans might be part of the solution but until all avenues including creative forms or partnerships are explored, I cannot simply say borrow the money. Let’s rely on the intelligence and business acumen of many on Maple Ridge to find funding solutions that work.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes. The opioid crisis is not a Maple Ridge problem. One of the challenges is Council wants to treat it by reinventing the wheel. We can learn much from others and we can begin to make changes only if we work cooperatively with experts in addiction and in healthcare. Maple Ridge did not create the problem just as certainly as Maple Ridge alone will not fix the problem, so let’s stop trying to be so determined to ignore those wanting to help.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes. Residential taxes should not go higher. We’ve seen consistent tax hikes on the backs of homeowners who are already struggling with increasing costs of raising their families here. As a small business owner, I can tell you that small businesses are also struggling with consistent tax increases. Yet we have an opportunity to bring in additional taxpayers, and the current Council does little to grow this tax base. I have many ideas that I am keen to discuss if elected. We need fresh ideas and open minds to find creative workable and affordable solutions.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

No. I do believe that most decisions should be made a quickly as possible and it is unfair to allow applications to grow old and do nothing because of backlogs and roadblocks. However, it is equally unwise to put in blanket policies and time limits without assessing WHY applications are stalled. Valid reasons include extensive and respectful consultation with the Katzie. We need really deep conversations with residents affected by development that is not simply paying pretend attention to them. Too often it appears the current Council has already decided before they make an effort to consult. It is no wonder people feel ignored. Consultation must occur BEOFE we proceed toward development. If it takes six months or six years, permanent decision should not be rushed or delayed. I would ensure we have adequate staff and resources to address development applications, but I would not put artificial deadlines on processes that may require additional time.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in The News print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

.

Election 2022maple ridge