IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Jeff Roberts

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Jeff Roberts is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Jeff Roberts

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Risk and health management, age 51

Silver Valley resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 17 years

17 Year Maple Ridge resident.

Believe Maple Ridge is a jewel of a city. It is the same city it was 17 years ago.

Not enough progress, athletically, socially, and developmentally.

Phone: 778-859-4589

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. Shifting the problem from one place to another. Treatment Centres with meaningful and long-lasting solutions.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

Yes. For the most part. It is unsettling to see open drug usage in our city streets with no appearance of consequence. Current administration appears to enable drug usage.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes. If this is done correctly. Building cost and operating costs need to be addressed seperately. I support partnership with external sources. Multi-use facility.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

Yes. If done correctly. Maple Ridge is a jewel of a city and should be developed as such.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes. Population requires it and Maple Ridge is an open canvas to create areas of business. Entrepreneurs would be proud to run their businesses out of and profit from.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes. If done correctly. Creating a multi-use facility.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes. As much as can be done on the municiple level and in partnership with provincial and federal levels.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

Yes.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

No. Very broad and complex question that cannot be answered with 200 words. I do believe current administration could be more, alot more, efficient and fair towards developers/residential taxpayers.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes, providing all factors have been considered resulting in a positive development with appropriate accompanying amenities.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in The News print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

.

Election 2022maple ridge