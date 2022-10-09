IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Judy Dueck

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Judy Dueck is seeking re-election as a councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Judy Dueck

RUNNING WITH MAPLE RIDGE FIRST

Retired, age not given

Central Maple Ridge resident who’s lived here 45 years

Judy Dueck is a long-time resident of Maple Ridge.

She owned and operated a successful consulting business before joining the management team with the school district, as their manager of health and safety – where she worked until her retirement.

Dueck is known as the “voice of reason” due to her integrity, approachability, and studious approach to her work on council.

If re-elected, Dueck will continue to focus on what matters to members of the community: top-notch parks and recreation facilities; creating a “15-minute commute” where people can live, work, and play; attracting shopping and a vibrant business sector; caring for the natural environment; improving transportation corridors; creating a safe, clean, and vibrant downtown; and responsive government focused on fiscal responsibility.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify:

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

Yes.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

Don’t know.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

Don’t know.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Don’t know.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

Yes.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes. Maple Ridge is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing municipalities, and will play a significant role in attracting and facilitating the types of growth and investment that the city needs to achieve its long-term vision as a vibrant and sustainable community.

Affordable housing is one of the issues during this election, and our council has approved unprecedented numbers of affordable housing units built in Maple Ridge.

In addition, we implemented a new housing plan, a youth strategy, and launched a secondary suite review.

The building service review concluded that a building permit function that is well-organized, efficient, effective in meeting its mandate, collaborative, and solution-oriented, will help to achieve the city’s economic development goals.

We must provide applicants with certainty and stability and reduce processing times. Reducing permit processing times and building permit functions helps to provide more affordable choices for families.

