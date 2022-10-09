IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Korleen Carreras

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Korleen Carreras is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Korleen Carreras

RUNNING WITH A BETTER MAPLE RIDGE

Albion resident

Korleen is a two-term school trustee and current chair of the board of education. She was president of The ACT Arts Council and director of ceremonies and special events for the 2020 Maple Ridge BC Summer Games organizing committee.

Korleen believes youth voice is integral to building a city for the future, and she wants to find more ways to engage with them.

Our diversity is our strength and by working together we can build a more welcoming and vibrant community.

She lives in Albion with her husband and two children.

Korleen is proud to be a part of A Better Maple Ridge team.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064789025695

Twitter: @Korleencarreras

Website: www.KorleenCarreras.ca

Phone: 604-351-9586

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: 2 terms as a School Trustee (4 as board chair)

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes. Investing in recreation facilities not only fosters a healthy and happy community, it also supports a strong economy through sports tourism dollars.

Unfortunately, this important infrastructure has not been a priority, and our city has now fallen behind the services offered in other communities.

Parents can’t get their children into swim lessons and seniors can’t access their aqua-fit classes.

Our fields and ice rinks are jammed packed, and the sporting community is frustrated.

Youth have told us how important recreation and team sports are to their overall physical and mental wellness, and it’s time we hear them.

Let’s invest in our youth and in our people.

A Better Maple Ridge team will make investing in recreation facilities to meet our growing population a priority in this next term.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No. In order to reduce our carbon emissions, we need to first create a plan with clear goals and measurable action items. Currently, this is not the happening in Maple Ridge, and we are not moving forward in tackling this important issue. During my time as a school trustee we created energy management and climate action accountability plans. These reports had tangible action items and targets that were reviewed annually, and through strategic investment and decisions the school district has been able to reduce energy use and reduce GHGs significantly. We are now able to reinvest $600,000 back into operating costs due to reduced energy costs. Proving you can both save the planet and save money.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Don’t know.

