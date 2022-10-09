IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Onyeka Dozie

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Onyeka Dozie is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Onyeka Dozie

RUNNING WITH A BETTER MAPLE RIDGE

P3 project manager, age not given

West Maple Ridge resident who’s lived 15 years

Onyeka Dozie holds a bachelor of science in estate management (urban land economics), master of science (construction management), RPA, PMP.

Married with three children.

Experience: President of Port Coquitlam BIA and served on the city’s economic council, a charter member of Rotary Club of Port Coquitlam Centennial, and president of Nigeria Canada Association of BC.

I am passionate about youth education, affordable housing, infrastructural facilities development, and supporting local businesses.

If elected, I will work in collaboration with others to give back to the community by providing opportunities to people who need them to develop and grow.

Together we can build A Better Maple Ridge that we all desire.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DozieforMapleRidgeMission

Website: www.onyekadozie.ca

Phone: 604-351-9586

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes. Increasing the population within the downtown area will attract more businesses.

This will also reduce the incidence of opportunistic crime.

Organization of events that will attract people to the downtown and keep them there for as long as possible will also drive the volume of business.

Working with the local business improvement area (BIA) and chamber of commerce will help to identify other possible ways of attracting new and strengthening the existing businesses in the area.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Don’t know.

