IN THE MAPLE RIDGE COUNCILLOR’S RACE: Robert (Bob) Masse

Bob Masse is running for councillor in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Robert (Bob) Masse

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Chiropractor, age 68

West Maple Ridge resident who’s lived her 40 years

I have the experience and skill set to help ensure a better community and a brighter future for our kids and grandkids.

The environment, post-secondary education, and mental health are all areas I can contribute strongly on.

[I held office in past], two terms on council (2011-18). Did not run in 2018. Thank You.

Website: www.robertmasse.ca

Phone: 604-868-3947

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. No GVRD city has a ‘handle on problems created by homelessness.’

A federal system where people can’t access mental health care, and those with addictions can’t get detox, treatment and post treatment support is a huge, and too often fatal, failure.

Reinstate Riverview!

Q’s 1, 2 and 7 are all related.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

No.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

No.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes. We are forced to, but these costs should not be borne by the Municipal tax payer. Health care is a Federal/Provincial responsibility and this is large scale downloading.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

No.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

No. To answer ‘yes’ to questions 3 and 4 and support building new arenas and a new aquatic centre, then ‘yes’ to question 9 saying taxes are too high is political dishonesty.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

