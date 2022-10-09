IN THE MAPLE RIDGE MAYOR’S RACE: Jacques Blackstone

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Jacques Blackstone is running for mayor of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Jacques Blackstone

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Digital cinema technician/business owner, age 55

Haney area resident who’s lived in Maple Ridge 18 years

Maple Ridge is truly the last untouched bastion in the Lower Mainland.

We have an opportunity to create a unique municipality and be the destination of the Lower Mainland, and not become another carbon copy municipality of condos and congestion.

I’m not a politician.

I run a business.

I’m like you.

I’ve made a decision to throw my hat in the ring to try and be that proverbial ‘change’ we all seek.

I have a vision, and with my work as mayor, I hope to inspire other Canadians to run in their local jurisdictions for the next elections, and get involved with government at the grassroots level.

Think globally – act locally.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

I find it difficult to answer some of these questions because I have a different vision for Maple Ridge.

We all want a safe and clean community to live in, from all walks of life.

Our Maple Ridge has an opportunity right now to transform into something that no other community has in the Lower Mainland – if not all of Canada.

This will benefit not only us, but the entire Lower Mainland, and will generate a huge revenue that will make TransLink drool and give us what we need.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

No.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

Don’t know.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

No.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Don’t know.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

Yes.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

No.

