IN THE MAPLE RIDGE MAYOR’S RACE: Mike Morden

Mike Morden is running for re-election as mayor of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Michael Morden

RUNNING WITH MAPLE RIDGE FIRST

Mayor, age 62

Central Maple Ridge resident who’s lived here 34 years

I have lived in Maple Ridge with my wife for over 34 years. We have two children and grandchildren.

I was elected mayor in 2018, and before, I served two terms as a city councillor.

I’ve owned several businesses, am past president of the local chamber of commerce, and am a volunteer who dedicates my time to helping others.

I serve on TransLink and Metro Vancouver boards, I’m chair of new mobility and vice-chair of housing, plus seven other committees.

I’m an honest and hardworking problem-solver.

Under my leadership, council built a strategic plan and 12 other plans, despite a pandemic.

Our team is proud of the work we’ve completed and again seeks your mandate to continue to turn our town into a vibrant city.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mapleridgefirst

Twitter, Instagram & Tiktok: @mapleridgefirst

Website: www.mapleridgefirst.com

Phone: 604-999-5006

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Two terms on Council, one term as Mayor.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

Yes.

2. Do you believe residents of the City feel safe?

Don’t know.

3. Do you support the City borrowing funds to build a new aquatic centre?

Yes.

4. Are you in favour of development along the Alouette River?

Don’t know.

5. Can City hall do more to attract new businesses to open in Maple Ridge?

Yes.

Our priority upon taking office was closing the illegal camp and creating the community social safety initiative, a first-in-B.C. intervention program to give people the help they need and to make our city safe again.

Next, we re-purposed police funding with priorities to suit Maple Ridge.

We then began 12 plans that will build our city into a first-class city with best-in-class customer services for citizens and businesses.

We focused on high-employment, greater-density development.

We approved rapid transit from Evergreen SkyTrain to downtown, a future rapid transit station in Albion, and a 250-per-cent increase in bus service.

Our stable leadership and governance renewed investor confidence and led to the 2,000,000-square-foot redevelopment of Haney Place Mall, and we’re attracting post-secondary institutions.

We added 2,490 acres of mixed-use and employment lands, which will attract new businesses and allow existing businesses to thrive.

Our plans will make it easier for people to live and work here.

Great recreation will come as fast as the commercial tax base grows.

Families will come for the lowest housing costs in the region to work, live, and play.

With Maple Ridge First, our city will be clean, safe, and welcoming to businesses and residents.

6. Should the City borrow funds to build a new arena facility?

Yes.

7. Should Maple Ridge take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Don’t know.

8. Is the City taking adequate measures to lower carbon emissions?

Yes.

9. Are tax levels too high in the City?

Yes.

10. Should the City commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

Election 2022maple ridge