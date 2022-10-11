IN THE MAPLE RIDGE SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: Brian Dominick

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Brian Dominick is running for school trustee in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Brian Dominick

RUNNING WITH PARENTSVOICE BC FOR MAPLE RIDGE TRUSTEE

Business owner, age 44

Resident of Maple Ridge for 7 years

Brian is a DPAC member for SD42, as well an active father in the community who has effectively worked with his own kids’ schools over the past seven years and currently operates an ebike and scooter store in Maple Ridge’s downtown core.

Brian is passionate about community. and if elected he will work hard to give parents a voice in how our children are being educated, while putting students’ needs first.

Brian fosters transparency, accountability, and working together to achieve the common goal of providing the best education for our children while supporting parents, teachers, and schools.

“We have a chance to have the best schools in this country, and I want to be a part of that.”

Facebook: www.facebook.com/brian.dom.11

Website: parentsvoicebc.ca/candidates/briandominick

or

www.mapleridge.ca/2687/Dominick-Brian

Phone: 778-831-0367

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

.

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

Since this question commands a yes or no, I think it’s only fair to say that I align with a large part of what SOGI123 stands for and its communicated intent as I am sure many parents do.

I, myself, had to stand on a few of those principles in school with my own children and even feel we can expand and build on a few concerning inclusiveness and bullying practices.

Where I have concerns, as do many parents I have spoken with, is what material is appropriate to share with what age group.

This is where I believe we need discussion with parents, as I do not think most parents have had the time to research the content, policies, and books currently in schools or the intended age targets of some of this content.

I think if parents were able to do a little digging, they would find what I have found – which is this is not the school we grew up in, and we need to open up healthy dialogue among parents, schools, and with the ministry to support transparency of our children’s education.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes.

3. Should students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

Yes. This is one that seems to go way back to when I was in school and didn’t agree with it then and certainly do not believe children should be separated and would benefit socially and psychologically being included in classrooms with all their peers.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No.

5. Should students be taught how to administer Naloxone in school?

Don’t know.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Yes.

7. Do we need a post-secondary institution/campus in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge?

Yes.

8. Is bullying a problem in local schools?

Yes.

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes.

10. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

Don’t know.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in The News print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

.

Election 2022maple ridge