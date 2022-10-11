IN THE MAPLE RIDGE SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: Karen Redkwich

Karen Redkwich

RUNNING AS INDEPENDENT FOR MAPLE RIDGE TRUSTEE

Retired, age 62

Resident of Maple Ridge for 5 months

I am a retired 27-year employee with the Vancouver School Board.

We recently moved to Maple Ridge, and I would genuinely like to contribute to this community.

I feel the knowledge I’ve obtained of the integral and complex workings of a school district would be a decisive asset to this role.

Hearing the voices of the many people who make our schools a valuable learning institution is key to successfully moving forward in a positive and thriving direction.

In my opinion, it is crucial to be there to listen and solicit the input of others who will be affected by the decision-making process.

Building relationships through open and transparent communication and being able to represent families by understanding their concerns is my ultimate goal.

Phone: 604-315-2547

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

.

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

Yes. Schools are a place where we educate students – educate being the key word. Schools should be a safe haven – a place where students truly feel comfortable. In order to support our students, schools need to adapt their learning strategies to keep up with the real-life issues that are facing them – whether it being an individual questioning their identity or an individual coming to terms with another person’s gender identity. We need to have supports in place to establish and maintain a safe and welcome learning environment for all students. Students and families need to be included, represented, valued, and respected. Counselling supports, Anti-Harassment and Privacy Policies, Pro D, learning resources and open and transparent communication are key elements that will ensure that these goals and objectives are achieved. I currently have a grandson that will be entering the public school system in the next few years. No matter what gender or sexual orientation he may choose, he needs to feel comfortable, welcome, and accepted in school. I would endeavour to help design systems and have supports in place to champion families that are currently going through this or who may have to experience it in the future.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes – I honestly believe that in order for students to learn successfully and be properly engaged, smaller class sizes would be ultimate. Morevover, I feel that student-teacher relationships would flourish with smaller class sizes and that the quality of teacher interaction with students and parents would increase allowing the teacher more time to address individual student needs and parent concerns. However, for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, and this is something that needs to be addressed. Reduction of class sizes would require more qualified teachers, more classroom spaces, and more available resources – all of which require extra funding. And or course, there is the long history of bargaining class size and composition with the BCTF which needs to be respected and adhered to. So, it is easy to say that class sizes are too big, but there are a lot of components and pieces that need to be addressed and looked at in reducing the number of students in classes.

3. Should students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

Yes, most definitely.

All students have the absolute right to be provided with a positive learning environment, and we need to be inclusive of all students.

Integration of special needs students is not only beneficial for them, but beneficial for all students.

It is known that students with disabilities thrive in an integrated learning environment by becoming more independent and by being able to acquire developmentally advanced skills.

Friendships, increased social initiations, peer role modelling, imitation and enhanced skill acquisitions are a few of the benefits.

Integration acknowledges and builds on relationships. Other children benefit from having classmates with special needs, because they learn respect, empathy, and how to interact appropriately.

I remember my daughter befriending an autistic classmate in her primary years at school. The interaction with the two of them was amazing to see. They both truly benefited from the friendship they developed.

My son had a classmate in kindergarten who was severely disabled. He attended my son’s birthday party and with the help of his care aide, participated fully in all the planned activities. It brought tears to my eyes, watching his other classmates’ encouragement and cheers.

It is definitely a win/win situation for everyone.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No – I don’t think that there can ever be enough funding for public schools. Children are the future of our society and to adequately invest in our future is essential. Providing proper resources, maintaining retention of qualified teachers, building new schools to accommodate the continuing incline of enrolment, and maintaining our current school infrastructures – all of these things cost money. That money needs to be available, without question, in order to provide our students with the best possible educational experience in the safest and most productive environment imaginable.

5. Should students be taught how to administer Naloxone in school?

Don’t know. Unfortunately, this is another real-life situation that we as parents/teachers/students are facing. We are being challenged with an unprecedent opioid crisis. A genuine tragic reality. The administration of Naloxone definitely saves lives and if we can introduce life saving measures in the school systems, it is of course an easy decision. However, the responsibility that would be potentially laid on students is a heavy burden to carry. Drug addiction is real and on the rise. Educating our students and families and providing counselling and supports for people facing this crisis is much needed. I feel that at this point, I do not hold enough information in order to make an informed decision on this subject. I would respectfully defer to the experts with regards to the best solutions and preventative measures that could be put in place in order to address this.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Yes. I think that these types of courses would be amazing for all students to have access to. Unfortunately, it all comes down to money and for these types of subjects, finding qualified teachers. Just having emphasis on STEM courses, however, does not address the whole student population. Being able to offer students a wide-variety of career paths – whether it be automotive, culinary experiences, wood working classes, trades – would be the ultimate educational experience. I know that Maple Ridge has an extensive Choice Program in place now which offers a lot of these opportunities. Expanding on them is something that is essential to make sure that we our inclusive of the whole student population.

7. Do we need a post-secondary institution/campus in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge?

Don’t know. The students of BC currently have many opportunities for post-secondary studies. Having a facility in close proximity, albeit being convenient, is not necessarily constructive. Funding needs to be targeted towards schools and programs currently in place.

8. Is bullying a problem in local schools?

Yes. It is an unfortunate reality. And now, LGBTQ students are being targeted and discriminated against three times more than heterosexual student. Students have the right to feel safe in schools and parents have the rightful expectation that their children should be free of bullying and violence. Students, staff, and parents all need to work together in order to eradicate this problem. We need to make sure that our schools remain safe where everyone is accepted and respected. Through education and working together to not allow these bullies audiences, we can become part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes. With the new statutory National Truth and Reconciliation Day established in BC, it is imperative that our students are educated in the reason for establishing this day. The residential school systems are unfortunately a part of our history but through education, we can learn from our mistakes and move forward in honouring survivors and their families. It gives us the opportunity to address anti-racism and bullying issues and to open up learning opportunities for all students. Our public schools’ systems are made up of remarkably diverse populations and embracing the cultures of all families would be an enriching experience for all students. And with proper education, comes understanding and ultimately acceptance.

10. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

Yes. The use of portables is an unfortunate fact, especially with the lack of facilities and the increasing enrolment in the district. Formal proposals and recommendations have been made to the Ministry to address these issues and a Strategic Facilities Plan is in place. The downside of awaiting approvals and funding for these proposals is the necessity for portables. While not the ideal situation – especially during the colder months – it does keep students in their neighbourhood schools within their own catchment.

.

.

