IN THE MAPLE RIDGE SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: Yvonne Desabrais

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Yvonne Desabrais is running for school trustee in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Yvonne Desabrais

RUNNING AS INDEPENDENT FOR MAPLE RIDGE TRUSTEE

Aboriginal support worker, age not given

Resident of Maple Ridge for 22 years

I thoroughly enjoy spending time with my family. My grandchild is a large part of why I am being part of the change I would like to see in the world – in hopes of improving things for my future grandchildren and all children.

I believe we have an amazing opportunity right now to improve things for our future generations by respectfully working together.

Continue to be inclusive, continue to identify and work to address gaps in our system.

• Expand and improve the school food program for students and families

• Address discrimination, racism issues and challenges

• Be a voice for minorities who don’t feel heard and be an ally for all

• Work to ensure our schools are safe spaces for all students to learn and grow.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085645681938

Phone: 604-466-4057

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

.

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

Don’t know. This is not a simple yes or no question without proper discussion.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes.

3. Should students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

Yes. Proper supports need to be in place for all students to be successful in the same classroom.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No.

5. Should students be taught how to administer Naloxone in school?

No. All adults in the district need to be taught.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Don’t know. Emphasis needs to be focussed on what students want/need to learn.

7. Do we need a post-secondary institution/campus in Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge?

Don’t know.

8. Is bullying a problem in local schools?

Yes. It is a serious problem for students and staff.

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes.

10. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

I don’t know. If we cannot build what is needed because of government new building policies/restrictions, portables are necessary to have enough space for all students and staff.

It is impossible to feel you belong if there is no adequate space for you.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news readers have told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows make their choices on election day, The News is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in The News print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.mapleridgenews.com.

.

Election 2022maple ridge