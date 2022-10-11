IN THE PITT MEADOWS COUNCILLOR RACE: Don Jolley

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Don Jolley is running for councillor in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Don Jolley

Consultant/retired fire chief, age 59

Pitt Meadows resident for 32 years

I have completed a distinguished and decorated 33-year career in public safety, retiring as Pitt Meadows fire chief in 2018.

I was also a paramedic and emergency planner, and was awarded an honourary Doctor of Laws degree from the Justice Institute of BC for public safety leadership.

I am eager to bring the following to council: a collaborative approach, a commitment to consider all perspectives, and the leadership skills to be effective with all points of view. I am committed to asking critical questions and seeking creative solutions through encouraging all City departments to participate fully as an integral part of responding to public engagement. I want to strengthen partnerships to jointly advocate and call to action for the needs of Pitt Meadows.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the City switch from a volunteer-based (paid-on-call) fire department to a full-time model?

No. Even if Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue moved to a full-time 24/7 model with 4 firefighters on duty (an increase of 12 firefighters and a budget increase of over $1.2 million) there is still a need for a significant number (15+) of volunteer/paid on call firefighters to achieve even the most basic of safety requirements. White Rock and Langley City are great examples of where there is always a need for paid on call volunteers. These two cities are Pitt Meadows best comparators in Metro Vancouver as well.

2. Should Pitt Meadows take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

Yes. While this is primarily a Provincial Health and Provincial Mental Health ministries issue to address, the City of Pitt Meadows can help facilitate greater awareness and education particularly through our recreation programming, public engagement, and schools.

3. Do you support the construction of the Harris Road underpass?

Yes. The CP Rail crossing at Harris Road has always been a serious impediment to emergency vehicle response, as well as general public commuting. However, the underpass needs to be completed in a manner that is least impactful to the Cityscape, local businesses and residents, as well as heritage facilities.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. There needs to be a balanced approach to housing development. If Pitt Meadows is falling below recommended Metro Vancouver levels for any housing type, especially affordable housing, then Council should act to help facilitate change to remedy any shortfalls.

5. Do you support the proposal for the new CP Rail logistics yard?

No. I am totally opposed to the CP Rail Logistics Yard expansion. However, since the City is unlikely to have official standing in regard to the final decisions on the expansion project, Council and City staff must prepare an extensive list of local requirements that CP Rail must be expected to implement. Areas of focus need to target safety, traffic management, agricultural support, and dyking/drainage.

6. Should the City be offering more tax breaks, rebates, and other incentives to entice new businesses to town?

Yes. I have seen too many empty storefronts and warehouse spaces for years. Council needs to work to develop innovative methods to attract and keep local business. This will create multi fold benefits for the community including local jobs (especially for new workers), local economic sustainability, increased time availability, decreased climate impact and an overall decreased reliance and impact on the road networks.

7. Do you think residential property taxes are too high in Pitt Meadows?

No. Taxes in Pitt Meadows are currently sustainable, but they must stop increasing at significant levels. Numerous recent Council initiatives, such as the new fire and police facilities and staffing proposals will be expensive. Development in South Bonson is winding down and further cost increases will likely have to be borne by residents unless Council adopts a more moderate, long term financial approach.

8. Does Pitt Meadows need an indoor swimming pool?

No. Pitt Meadows has access to excellent facilities close by in all of our neighbouring communities. A modern, larger, more full-service outdoor pool may be better suited to our city needs and would meet both the publics growing expectations and attract new customers to our city.

9. Do you support the City creating a separate RCMP detachment, exclusively serving Pitt Meadows?

No. The autonomous RCMP detachment is a political issue and not a practical solution for our City. If Port Coquitlam and Langley City can share detachments with their neighbours, why can’t Pitt Meadows? Both cities are larger than us and both looked at and rejected a separate RCMP detachment. Council needs to work more effectively with the City of Maple Ridge and the Ridge-Meadows RCMP detachment to ensure everyone’s needs are understood and met. Autonomy brings cost increases. I do not want Pitt Meadows to incur the many hidden, sky-rocketing police costs, like Surrey, with transition to an autonomous RCMP detachment.

10. Should Pitt Meadows parks and nature areas be protected at the cost of future development opportunities?

Yes. Many, if not most, new residents come to Pitt Meadows because of its small-town feel, natural beauty, and affordability.

We are unique in Metro Vancouver and this special environment must be preserved and even expanded.

I have travelled extensively throughout the world and the legacy of parks, green spaces, and agriculture within city limits is extremely important to residents and tourists alike, regardless of the city.

Council should be increasing green spaces and recreational parks, not impacting existing ones like the proposed new RCMP facility.

