IN THE PITT MEADOWS COUNCILLOR RACE: Gwen O’Connell

Ahead of Oct. 15, The News offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Gwen O’Connell

Retired, age 68

Pitt Meadows resident for 46 years

My husband, Paul, and myself have lived in Pitt Meadows for the past 46 years.

We raised two children here, and have five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

I am very passionate about this community and the people who live here.

I believe that even when our population maxes out, we can still have the small-town community feeling.

All ages should feel welcome here, to live, work and play

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Gwen Hopkins O’Connell

Phone: 604-220-9524

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes, since 1993, with a three-year break and then a four-year break, for a total of 22 years.

.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

.

1. Should the City switch from a volunteer-based (paid-on-call) fire department to a full-time model?

Yes. We will need to continue to phase this in. Had this been brought to council attention years ago, we would not be playing catchup. We just do not have enough volunteers now.

2. Should Pitt Meadows take more direct action to combat the local opioid crisis?

No.

3. Do you support the construction of the Harris Road underpass?

Yes, I do.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes, and we are working on one now with BC Housing.

5. Do you support the proposal for the new CP Rail logistics yard?

No.

6. Should the City be offering more tax breaks, rebates, and other incentives to entice new businesses to town?

No. We first need to meet with new companies and see what there needs would be to come to our community.

7. Do you think residential property taxes are too high in Pitt Meadows?

No. I know that as all living expenses go up, this can be a large item for many families.

8. Does Pitt Meadows need an indoor swimming pool?

No. We cannot afford the operating costs.

Had we made the money off the taxes from the industrial park that we were led to believe we would receive, it may have been a different story.

9. Do you support the City creating a separate RCMP detachment, exclusively serving Pitt Meadows?

Yes. Once we did the feasibility study, and realized how much money was going out the window each year, I realized it was time to take the next step.

10. Should Pitt Meadows parks and nature areas be protected at the cost of future development opportunities?

Yes. But we need to look at each situation seperately.

.

.

.

Election 2022maple ridge