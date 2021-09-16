Incumbent seeks re-election under Conservative banner

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 61

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes, I served as the MLA for Maple Ridge – Mission from 2009-2017 and have served as Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadow–Maple Ridge since 2019

Bio: Marc was born in Germany, when his father was stationed there with the Royal Canadian Air Force, and grew up on military bases across Canada. Marc served in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves and is a member of the local Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 88.

Marc is Metis and is proud of his Indigenous ancestry. He is a member of Metis Nation BC and locally of Golden Ears Metis Society (GEMS).

He has a bachelor of arts degree in French and history and a master’s in educational leadership – both from Simon Fraser University.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarcDalton4PMMR

Twitter:@marcdalton

Website: www.marcdalton.com

Telephone : 778-831-0159

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

Dalton: “No. We’ve got a number of other measures to reduce emissions as part of our Detailed Plan to tackle climate change, which you can view at www.conservative.ca/plan.”

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Dalton: “Yes, Canada’s Recovery Plan includes a commitment to hiring 200 new police officers, including here in the Lower Mainland, to combat gangs and the smuggling of guns.

We will also invest $100 million over five years to train officers to deal with the concerning rises in cyber-crime, domestic violence, and sexual exploitation.”

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

Dalton: “No.”

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

Dalton: “No.”

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Dalton: “Yes. Canada’s Recovery Plan includes creating a stockpile of essential products and building the capacity to manufacture future vaccines at home. We also have a plan to unleash innovation and support new business startups.”

