A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after “unacceptable” network outage

Canadians left without cell service, internet, banking services for at least 15 hours

Canada’s industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.

A statement released from the office of François-Philippe Champagne says he plans to meet with Rogers Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri, among others, to discuss the importance of improving “the reliability of the networks across Canada.”

The statement says Champagne found last week’s service disruption that knocked out access to numerous law enforcement, health care and banking services “unacceptable” and has expressed that view directly to the Rogers CEO.

Staffieri released a statement on Saturday attributing Friday’s widespread outage to a network system failure following a maintenance update, adding that the “vast majority” of customers were back online.

But many continued reporting service disruptions into Sunday, including Courtice, Ont. resident Paul Platt, who says his home wireless network was only restored after being down for more than 48 hours.

Rogers declined to comment on continued outages when asked by The Canadian Press, but referred to Staffieri’s previous statement in which he said technical teams are continuing to monitor for “any remaining intermittent issues.”

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed the number of people reporting problems with Rogers’ service was significantly higher than usual on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Montreal, Toronto and neighbouring Mississauga, Ont., and the Ontario cities of London and Kitchener were among those logging the most reports on the website.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Rogers CEO apologizes for outage, says it came after network maintenance update

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCellphonesInternet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged B.C. couple splits up
Next story
Minor fender bender turns into 113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

Rey Comeault, left, seen here watching his son play for Ohio State, will be inducted into the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame. (Special to The News)
Former Maple Ridge Burrards GM inducted into Lacrosse Hall of Fame

A cluster of small fishing boats and small transport vessels stacked up at the Haney Wharf during the 1920. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Wharf puts the ‘port’ in Port Haney

During a recent cheque presentation at the Haney Motor Hotel, Maple Ridge Lions Club announced a $5,000 donation to Friends in Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society. (Special to The News)
Meat draws pay off for refugees and hungry

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 10