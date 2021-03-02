Injured hiker rescued from Golden Ears park

Be prepared in the backcountry, warns Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

After a routine rescue of an injured hiker, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue noted there have been four injury rescues on well-groomed trails in recent months. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue brought an injured and freezing hiker to safety in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Sunday night.

The call came in at approximately 5:30 p.m. that the hiker had fallen on the popular Lower Falls trail. The hiker had suffered a serious ankle injury about 1.5 km from the parking lot.

Once on scene, RMSAR treated the hiker for mild hypothermia and splinted his ankle. The man was transported back to the parking lot loaded on the team’s Utility Task Vehicle and transferred to BC ambulance.

At the hospital, X-rays showed an ankle dislocation that will require surgery.

“RMSAR wishes our subject a speedy recovery and would like to remind everyone to always be prepared in the backcountry,” said a team spokesperson.

“You never know what kind of situation you’ll find yourself in. This is our fourth rescue in the last few months involving a serious leg injury on what are considered easy trails.”