Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life. (Submitted to The Canadian Press)

Inquest to be held into Abbotsford football star’s suicide after hospital visits

Samwel Uko died last month, after twice trying to get help at a Saskatchewan hospital

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the chief coroner plans to call an inquest into the death of a young football player who went to hospital twice before taking his own life.

Moe says the justice minister spoke to the coroner’s office and was told there would be an announcement later today.

Samwel Uko’s family says he was visiting the provincial capital last month from British Columbia, when he went to the Regina General Hospital seeking help for his mental health.

Relatives say he was released from hospital only to call 911 hours later and be taken back to the emergency room by a police officer.

The 20-year-old’s uncle says he was informed by health officials that security escorted Uko out because he did not provide his name.

Justin Nyee says that evening his nephew’s body was found in Regina’s Wascana Lake.

He says the family wants to find out why Uko was turned away from hospital and to prevent the same thing from happening to anybody else.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020

