Investigation of murdered Vancouver Island teen concluded, say police

A suspect has not been named or charged, but police on Vancouver Island have confirmed the investigation into the disappearance and murder of a Nanaimo teenager has concluded.

Makayla Chang was 16 when she was reported missing in March of 2017. Police found her body in May of that year in Nanaimo.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, confirmed the police investigation into Chang’s murder has been completed and the findings of the investigation turned over to Crown counsel, but would not disclose when that happened or other details, other than to say it was sometime in 2020.

“The investigation’s gone forward to Crown some time ago. There’s been no determination of charges … that’s where we stand on that,” O’Brien said.

Steven Michael Bacon, now 60, was associated with Chang prior to her disappearance and although he was questioned by police in 2017, he was not named as a person of interest until August 2019. Bacon was arrested in Thunder Bay, Ont., in January, where he is facing charges for sex crimes.

Bacon has never been named as a suspect in the Chang murder case.

