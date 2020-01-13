A semi crashing into the 264th overpass has caused major delays on Highway 1 on Monday morning.

Jackknifed semi slows traffic along Highway 1 in Langley

Eastbound from 248th to 264th has been closed, westbound is very slow after semi crash

Expect major delays on Highway 1 this morning after a semi became jackknifed under the 264th street overpass this morning.

Highway 1 was completely closed on both ways for about 30 minutes with westbound opening up at around 6 a.m.

Eastbound from 248th to 264th remains closed.

Traffic is backed up in Abbotsford from the Mount Lehman exit westbound.

More to come.

