Kate Zanon leaving Pitt Meadows

Senior city hall staff member on to Port Moody

Kate Zanon is leaving Pitt Meadows for a new position in Port Moody. (Contributed)

Kate Zanon, the frequent voice of city hall staff at council meetings, is leaving Pitt Meadows.

Zanon, the city director of community services, will be taking a new position with the city of in Port Moody, and her last day in Pitt Meadows will be Friday.

Zanon could often be heard at council meetings offering staff reports on key issues such as the Golden Ears Business Park development.

“She will be very hard to replace,” said Mayor John Becker of Zanon. “It’s a loss to the organization.”

He said she worked her way up through the city hierarchy.

Zanon was hired in the summer of 2009 as the city’s economic development CEO. She has a masters degree in urban and environmental planning, and prior to coming to Pitt Meadows had worked in Arizona in city planning and economic development roles.

In Pitt Meadows she also held the titles director of corporate and business services, and director of operations and development services.

Zanon said the new job is a promotion in a larger city, and in her new position of general manager of community services she will be responsible for recreation facilities and cultural services.

Some of the highlights of her time in Pitt Meadows were developing the Parks and Recreation department and setting up the economic development corporation for the city. She has worked with three different councils.

“I really appreciated my time here, and it’s a great staff that is committed to the community, and it’s been wonderful being part of that,” she said.

Becker has lost other senior member of the city staff during his term as mayor, including CAO Kim Grout.

He said the small city has been a stepping stone for staff members, who move on to larger municipalities.

“Pitt Meadows is the Montreal Expos of the municipal world,” said Becker, referring to the former Major League team that could not afford to pay its star players as well as the New York Yankees and other teams.

He said Zanon leaving will create new opportunities for other people in the organization.

“It’s a constant process of renewal.”

Asked whether the city loses a lot of detailed knowledge about city business, such as Onni’s business park plan, he said director of engineering and operations Forest Smith and manager of community development Lisa Grant are both knowledgeable.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pilot ordered to pay Air Canada $36,000 in fraudulent ticket scheme

Just Posted

Kate Zanon leaving Pitt Meadows

Senior city hall staff member on to Port Moody

Dog saved from howling winds, recovering in Maple Ridge

Handsome is getting better after almost freezing to death in Hope

Maple Ridge townhome prices jump a third

BC Assessment notices now in the mail

Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge

Electric cello was addressed to a recipient in Mission.

Maple Ridge’s mountain road remains closed

Some want the Golden Ears Provincial Park to stay open year round

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Flu outbreaks hit Fraser Health residential care facilities

Health officials urging public to get vaccine

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Most Read