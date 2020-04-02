Katzie First Nation enact a state of emergency

The inauguration ceremony for Chief and council at the end of April has been postponed

Grace George was voted in by acclamation as Katzie Chief for a second term this year. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Katzie First Nation has enacted a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 crisis.

All programming has been stopped and all in-person meetings, gatherings, and celebrations have been postponed until further notice, said Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George.

Included in the state of emergency are the “communal parts of our nation” in Pitt Meadows, Langley, and on Barnston Island in Surrey, she explained.

“We are a very close, and family-oriented community so the risks are high if COVID were to spread within Katzie,” said George, noting that they are taking all necessary precautions to safeguard and protect their members.

“But just like the rest of the world, we need our members and families to work with us and accept that the measures put in place are for the safety of everyone especially our most vulnerable,” she added.

An Emergency Operations Centre is active and members are working hard to address the needs of the community, George said.

The inauguration ceremony for chief and council planned for the end of April has also been postponed.

Council and staff are working remotely, said George, and only going on site when necessary and when they can work in solitary.

