Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr in the House of Commons. —Image: Facebook

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

With the next federal election coming up in 2019, the Liberal Party of Canada will hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 to18.

Organizers say the goal of the convention is to continue to grow the federal party across the province, with a focus on the B.C. Interior.

RELATED: Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In 2015, B.C. voters elected 17 Liberal MPs, including Stephen Fuhr in Kelowna-Lake Country. Hedefeated long-time Conservative incumbent Ron Cannan and became the first Liberal MP in the Central Okanagan in 45 years. Last year, Liberal Gordie Hogg was elected in a federal byelection in South Surrey-White Rock, bringing to the number of Liberal MPs in the province to 18.

“It’s exciting the Okanagan will be in the spotlight once again with party members, MPs and ministers coming to Kelowna to meet and see first-hand what we’ve already been able to accomplish with substantial gains in targeted areas like water infrastructure, higher education, agriculture, tourism and business,” said Fuhr in a news release issued about the upcoming Liberal convention.

RELATED: Entire Liberal caucus to meet in Kelowna

He said the Kelowna-Lake Country riding, along with neighbouring federal ridings, continue to have Ottawa’s attention, with both the Pacific and National Liberal caucuses meeting in the riding in the recent years, as well as pre-budget consultations, stakeholder meetings with ministers and parliamentary secretaries, and even a visit from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their first trip to Canada with their children two years ago.

“I very much appreciate my colleagues’ support,” said Fuhr. “It makes it easier for me to advocate for the things this community needs and cares about,” Fuhr said.

Registration for the convention is open with a substantially reduced rate for Young Liberals under the age of 25.

