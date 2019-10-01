Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart has been cleared of any financial wrongdoing by Elections BC (Hansard TV)

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Elections B.C. has cleared Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart of any wrongdoing related to an irregular political donation made to the B.C. Liberal Party.

Stewart wrote to Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman on Aug. 1 to advise him of the issue and voluntarily left the B.C. Liberal caucus while the issue was investigated.

At issue was a political contribution to the BC Liberal Party that was reimbursed to the contributor by the party.

READ MORE: Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart steps back from B.C. Liberals caucus

“The review found no evidence that the political contribution and reimbursement were made in contravention of the Election Act. Elections BC now considers this matter closed,” said the independent election agency in a statement today.

B.C. Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson said that the decision today is a positive one for the party.

“We are happy to welcome Ben Stewart back to the B.C. Liberal Caucus. We thank him for taking the appropriate actions to ensure full cooperation with Elections BC.”

Stewart did not immediately respond to an interview request.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Warrant issued for SkyTrain robbery suspect who choked victims until they passed out
Next story
Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Four rinks still unbeaten in Haney Masters Curling

Senior curlers compete in Maple Ridge

Debate on the environment tonight

All candidates meeting in Maple Ridge Tuesday

Letter: Columnist making a mockery of our environmental situation

We should not panic, but we should not pretend nothing is happening

Letters: Trudeau good at holding people to high standards, except himself

Says it’s society’s fault, not his

Orange Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

SD42 students donned orange to remember the harm done to First Nations families by residential schools

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Most Read