KPU’s campuses in Surrey, Langley evacuated after ‘unsubstantiated threat’

All five campuses being evacuated, closed for remainder of day

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s five campuses are being evacuated after an “unsubstantiated threat” was made against the university.

According to a campus alert issued Wednesday morning (May 8), RCMP have notified KPU of a threat, and, as it was not specific to any one campus, “out of an abundance of caution and with the highest regard for the safety and security of our students and employees,” the university has decided to evacuate all campuses.

Kwantlen has five campuses in Surrey, Langley and Richmond.

Classes are cancelled for the day and the buildings will remain closed while security “reviews the situation.”

Surrey RCMP say they have “yet to locate evidence to substantiate a threat, but are investigating.”

ALL KPU CAMPUSES ARE CLOSED – Surrey RCMP have alerted us to an unsubstantiated threat against KPU. All classes at all campuses are cancelled for rest of the day and our buildings will remain closed while security reviews the situation. Check https://t.co/ExH8JVbJYd for updates — KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) May 8, 2019

