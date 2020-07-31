Laid off hospitality industry workers gathered at the offices of MLAs on Friday, including that of Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith. (Submitted photo)

Laid off hotel workers want jobs protected

Gather outside Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith’s office Friday

On Friday morning, laid-off workers urged Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith to protect the jobs of 50,000 hotel workers across B.C.

A delegation of area hotel workers delivered a message asking D’Eith to do more for workers laid-off due to the pandemic. While the government contemplates the tourism industry’s ask for a $680 million bailout, laid-off, long-term workers are currently being fired from their jobs, said a union press release.

Hotel workers want a legal right to return to their jobs as business recovers, and visited the offices of MLAs across the province.

“Government asked 50,000 hotel workers to stay home to protect public health,” said Zailda Chan, Unite Here Local 40 president. “Now will the government help workers get their jobs back?”

“The province is letting business delay severance payouts, but that doesn’t protect workers at all,” said Chan. “We need a guarantee from our elected officials that workers have a right to go back to their jobs when it is time to return.”

Hotel workers have been among the hardest hit by the economic impact of COVID-19, says the union. They will be one of the last to return to work. Without legal rights to return to work, tens of thousands of B.C.’s laid-off hotel workers could face permanent job loss.

READ ALSO: 130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

The workers did not get the chance to speak with D’Eith, and he has not been staffing the constituency office during the COVID-19 outbreak.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Labourmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

Just Posted

Laid off hotel workers want jobs protected

Gather outside Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith’s office Friday

Pitt Meadows will start phased reopening in September

Recreation and cultural programs and facilities to gradually return

Council approves more than $13 million for Albion Community Centre

Work on new Maple Ridge facility to begin in August

Sunny in Ridge Meadows Thursday, risk of thunderstorm Friday

Temperatures will reach a high of 31 C Thursday

Maple Ridge Baptist Church sprucing up its exterior

The house of worship, built in the 1980s, is in need of an update

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

No charges laid following motor vehicle accident involving Langley RCMP officer

Crash occurred July 1, 2019 between an off-duty cop driving an SUV and a motorcyclist

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Husband of Abbotsford councillor apologizes for ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

Arnold Falk now says he ‘misunderstood’ phrase

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Most Read