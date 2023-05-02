Ross Wightman was approved for compensation after falling ill due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (Ross Wightman/Facebook)

Lake Country man files suit after complications from COVID vaccine

Wightman was one of the first Canadians approved for compensation

One of the first Canadians approved for compensation after complications from a COVID-19 vaccine has filed a civil suit.

Ross Wightman from Lake Country is taking AstraZeneca, the Attorney General of Canada, the Province of B.C., Interior Health, Verity Pharmaceuticals and Hogarth’s Clinic Pharmacy to court for the adverse affects he had from the vaccine.

READ MORE: Lake Country man one of 1st in Canada to be approved for COVID vaccine injury compensation

Wightman received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 30, 2021, and in less than two weeks started to exhibit symptoms that would ultimately change his whole life.

Following a series of tests, he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder causes the body’s immune system to attack the nerves, resulting in weakness and tingling in the extremities and can lead to paralysis of the whole body.

Wightman was approved for compensation for a vaccine injury more than a year after receiving the shot on May 27, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C. coroner’s jury says Vancouver police should expedite use of body cameras

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

British ColumbiaCanadaCourtCOVID-19federal governmentlawsuitvaccines

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. introduces exemptions for children, spouses living in 55-plus stratas
Next story
UPDATE: Two hospitalized with serious injuries after Maple Ridge motorcycle incident

Just Posted

Lawn-watering restrictions come into effect across Metro Vancouver starting May 1. (The News files)
Watering restrictions in effect for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Two individuals on a motorcycle were struck by a vehicle near the Haney Bypass in Maple Ridge on Friday evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Two hospitalized with serious injuries after Maple Ridge motorcycle incident

Ladies Night 2022’s Evening in Paris Gala sold out last year. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)
Spend an evening in Venice at Rotary carnival in Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society was named the third-best collector of used oil and antifreeze out of all recycling centres in the province. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Recycling Society named third-best recycling centre in B.C.