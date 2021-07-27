Liam McIver and his fiancée Anita Cremer now have the ability to make some even bigger plans for their wedding next year, after the couple won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on June 22, 2021. (BCLC)

Langley couple win $1 million

‘My first thought was that this isn’t real’

Liam McIver and his fiancee Anita Cremer now have the ability to make some even bigger plans for their wedding next year, after the couple won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the Lotto Max draw on June 22, 2021.

“I was at home and checked our ticket on the BCLC Lotto! app,” says Cremer. “My first thought was that this isn’t real.”

Cremer immediately called McIver to tell him the news over the phone.

“I was driving home when Anita called me,” says McIver. “I didn’t believe her at first. I actually didn’t believe it until I got home and scanned the ticket for myself.”

The pair bought the winning ticket at the Safeway on Fraser Highway in Langley, and said they had to scan the ticket about eight times, just to make sure.

With their dream wedding now paid for, the two say the winnings will also go towards paying off their mortgage, a new travel trailer, and perhaps a honeymoon trip to Nashville.

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $100 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

Watch lottery winner stories at www.playnow.com/lottery/winners/you-could-be-next.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Players can purchase tickets at lottery retailers or at PlayNow.com.

Winning numbers and group release forms can be found online at www.bclc.com.

Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices. Learn more about the BCLC Lotto! app here.

