Drugs and cash seized in Project Incumbent, an ALERT investigation that dismantled a drug network in Grande Prairie, Alta. (ALERT/Special to The Star)

Langley man arrested in connection with $264,000 drug and cash bust in Grand Prairie

Police have warrants out for Christine Emes and Christopher Gilliat, also from Langley

Grande Prairie’s organized crime and gang unit seized more than $264,000 of drugs and cash following a lengthy investigation that resulted in three men being arrested, two of which are from Langley and Pitt Meadows.

Police said ALERT team members executed search warrants at three homes in Grand Prairie on Sept. 21.

Police seized more than 1,140 grams of cocaine, 2,930 grams of synthetic cannabis, one litre of gamma-hydroxybutyrate and $60,010 in cash.

Two vehicles were also seized.

“Project Incumbent brought together a number of police resources in order to dismantle this drug trafficking network. These arrests will prove to be a substantive hit to drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie region,” ALERT r teams Insp. Sean Boser said in a release.

A total of 33 charges have been laid.

Police have arrested Kevin Bey, 33, from Langley, B.C., Taylor Edgren, 27, from Pitt Meadows, B.C., and Jeffrey Kayser, 28, from Peterborough, Ont.

Police have warrants out for Christine Emes, 29, and Christopher Gilliat, 31, both from Langley, B.C., Joseph Poirier, 39, from Lethbridge, Preston Dougan, 24, from Calgary and Matthew Hull, 30, from Duncan, B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.

