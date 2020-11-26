Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe in Abbotsford

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days. Police find him at Abbotsford Airport

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.

A Langley who had not been seen since Nov. 10 has been found and is alive and safe, announced his family and friends.

On the private Facebook page Missing Joel Goddard, his wife, Susie Fletcher, announced the best of all possible outcomes.

“We have been informed Joel has been found,” she said. “He is alive and safe!”

She also said how grateful she was to everyone who helped search for him and offered support.

“We could not do this without you all. We have had so much support not only in the community but across the country and that is beyond appreciated. We have read your kind words, felt your prayers and have been thankful for your hard work.”

The Langley RCMP sent out word Thursday morning.

“Investigators discovered yesterday, Nov. 25, his ATM card had been used to make a withdrawal at the Abbotsford Airport. His vehicle was found in the parking lot and officers attending found him safe inside the vehicle,” said Cpl. Holly Largy. “Langley RCMP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in getting the message out on this missing man.”

Fletcher noted that the search was made all the more difficult by the global pandemic.

“Things like this can really bring people together even amidst a pandemic which is absolutely incredible. It shows the power of humanity, kindness and compassion,” she said.

The family is asking for private time to deal with the events of recent weeks.

“Susie will be reaching out in the next couple days to say thank you personally to some close friends and new friends who helped,” said family friend Kristina Walker.

The family and friends had planned to continue searching with offers of assistance from drone owners and a helicopter pilot as well as people willing to help with ground searches. Messages from 4×4 clubs around the province also includes offers of help and many people were keeping watch in their communities around the Lower Mainland.

